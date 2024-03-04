Good News: Town Broadband Expansion Begins Immediately

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After a decade of fits and starts trying to bring additional fiber internet into town, Town Manager Larry DiRe has negotiated with Talkie Communications to restart the town broadband expansion project.

Beginning Monday, March 4, the project will cover Spring Ave, Calvert St, North Mill St, North Kent, Mt, Vernon Ave, North College Ave, Prospect St, and West Campus Ave. A connection to the 7-11 will also be completed, along with free local Hotspots.

Ward 1 Council Member Tim O’Brien says the mayor and council voted for broadband coverage as a priority last year.

“This is very positive news and shows the results of the new town hall administration working together,” O’Brien says.

This 2019 interview with Andre and Andrew DeMattea at Talkie was recorded before competitive issues with other broadband providers slowed the installation progress.

More details to come.