Rock Hall Looks to Start “Welcome Back Ospreys” Event

take flight in Rock Hall for Spring 2026!



The “Welcome Back Ospreys” event is all about celebrating the return of our feathered friends as well as the natural beauty that surrounds us here on the Eastern Shore of Kent County. It’s a chance for neighbors to flock together, promote our town, and foster a deeper connection with our environment.



Whether you're passionate about nature or birds, love organizing events, or simply want to get involved in something meaningful and fun, we'd love to have you be a part of the flock! If you or your organization would like to participate or learn more, please contact them at rockhallbusiness @gmail.com

There will be a gathering at Selkie Books of Rock Hall on Wednesday, July 16th at 3pm with representatives from Greater Rock Hall Business Association, Main Street Rock Hall, Friends of Eastern Neck, and anyone else who would like to attend. Please feel free to forward this email to those you think might be interested.



Come together to celebrate nature, community, and the returning of spring on the Shore!



