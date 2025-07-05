MENU

July 5, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities

Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: Cambridge by Air

by Leave a Comment

Agent 86 was recently reminded that the Spy has many readers south of the Choptank River and that he should occasionally train his camera in those areas.  86 took this to heart and overflew Cambridge, the new Harriet Tubman Museum outside of town, and the Blackwater Wildlife Refuge. He hopes that the resulting video will return him to favor with readers in the southern portion of the Spy’s service area.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.

