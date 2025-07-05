Wine of the Week: Marangona Chiaretto Riviera del Garda Classico

Ciao Tutti!

Since today is July 4th, Piazza will be closed so our weekly tasting will only be on Saturday. We will be tasting a new Rosato to possibly add it to our collection, the Marangona Riviera Del Garda Classico DOP Chiaretto ($22.25, 12.5% ABV).

The Marangona winery is located in Pozzolengo, Lombardia, very near the southern shores of Lake Garda, Italy’s largest lake. The lake is a natural heat reservoir and the towering Alps protect the basin around the lake from the cold winds from the north, which produces a Mediterranean climate. “Marangona” was the name of a bell that was rung to signify the end of the workday and the farm still has this bell. ‘Chiaretto’ is derived from the word ‘chiaro’ (pale) and is required by DOC law on rosato wines produced on the shores of Lake Garda.

Winemaker Alessandro Cutolo and his wife, Laura, are the fourth generation of the Cutolo family to run the estate, and their organic vineyard covers 30 hectares.

The Marangona Chiaretto is 50% Gropello, 30% Marzemino, 10% Barbera and 10% Sangiovese. This mix results in classic aromas of rose petals, strawberries, and raspberries, minerality that gives it structure and juicy acidity. A perfect beginning to your July 4th feast that also pairs well with seafood and grilled salmon, chicken or pork.

The Marangona Riviera Del Garda Classico DOP is a limited production so come join me Saturday from noon to 4:45 to taste this delicious Rosato!

Cin Cin and Happy Fourth of July!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

