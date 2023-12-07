Historic District Commission Tables 206 Cannon Street Building Proposal

A third presentation to the Historic District Commission by Christopher Frank of Hammond Wilson architectural firm for approval to build a 6,000 sq ft house at 206 Cannon Street was tabled during Wednesday night’s HDC meeting.

The third iteration of the structure indicated a second reduction in size based on floor sq ft, not full structural size, to approximately 6,000+ sq. ft. Structural diagrams will be shared with Spy readers when available.

The HDC’s long-running concern with the structure has been whether the house design complements a historic district’s overall aesthetics.

The house would face Cross Street (Rt. 289)—across from the railroad boxcars. The large lot is between the old police station and Sumner Hall and from Cross Street to Cannon Street.

Commissioner Michael McDowell commented first after the presentation.

“The first time that you came, I was most concerned with the size of the building. I credit you for coming back with revisions that reduced the size, but the more I have considered this and having read with due diligence several times the submissions, the more concerned I am and think that even the reductions still create a problem in terms of bulk, size, and length. I would be quite uncomfortable in voting for this,” he said.

No vote was held. Most public comments criticized the building plan for being out of step with Chestertown’s historic identity.

Whether the proposed building as newly presented eventually meets HDC’s guidelines remains to be seen. Mr. Frank will return in January with additional information about the proposed structure and landscaping designs.

Video excerpts of the meeting and images of the current architectural rendering will be presented to the public as soon as possible.