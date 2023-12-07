Chesapeake Film Festival and the Talbot County Free Library Present Screening of the 2023 Student Awards Showcase

The Chesapeake Film Festival, now in its 16th year, will present a special screening of its 2023 Student Awards Showcase at the Talbot County Free Library on Saturday, January 6, 2024, beginning at 12 noon. Selections include environmental, documentary and animated shorts from students representing American University, George Washington University’s Corcoran School of Arts and Design, Towson State University, and Williamsburg Middle School in Arlington, VA. Filmmakers include Jess Wiegandt, James Mertz, Jeremiah Battle, Amin El Siwi and Phil Bouknight, Mason Mirabile, Ryan Wilton Zlatniski, Christina Woo, Kristian Panash Chitate, Wyatt Carson, Kat Navarro and Colman Hallinan.

The Student Awards Showcase is followed by a screening of the documentary short With Love From Truman directed by David and Albert Maysles. The film recalls an intimate meeting with renowned author Truman Capote, with the author sharing his personality through his unique hip philosophy and calculated jokes, as well as insights about his book In Cold Blood.

Following the screenings there will be a light reception. The Talbot County Free Library is located at 100 W. Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601. Seating is limited for these special screenings and reception. Reserve your seat today at www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

Chesapeake Film Festival showcases and celebrates work from seasoned professionals, emerging filmmakers, and students. Films are selected for their creativity and originality, as well as story and direction. We firmly believe in empowering aspiring storytellers — both emerging and established — to bring their visions to life. Through our student initiative, we provide meaningful opportunities to young filmmakers by offering competitive awards that fuel their creative journeys. These awards not only offer financial assistance, but also serve as a catalyst for their future success.

The Chesapeake Film Festival is generously supported by the Shared Earth Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Prager on behalf of Bluepoint Hospitality, Enel Green Power, The Nature Conservancy, Maryland Film Office, Shore United Bank, Choptank Electric, Easton Utilities, Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot Arts, Talbot County Department of Tourism, Artistic Insights Fund, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Ravenal Foundation.

For more information, please contact Cid Collins Walker CFF Executive Director, [email protected] , (410) 822-3500 or visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com.