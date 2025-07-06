The Trippe: Variations 4.0: 1 Photograph, 14 Paintings”

The Trippe Gallery will be opening a particularly unique exhibition on July 11. This year marks the 4th iteration of this popular show. “Variations 4.0: 1 Photograph, 14 Paintings” will feature the work of 14 gallery artists-Olena Babak, Jill Basham, Beth Bathe, David Diaz, Vlad Duchev, Stephen Haynes, Charlie Hunter, Christine Lashley, Len Mizerek, Elise Phillips, Crista Pisano, Cynthia Rosen, John Brandon Sills and Mary Veiga.

The subject of inspiration for this year’s exhibition of variations is a black and white image reflective of Trippe’s photographs of the natural beauty of the eastern shore. The resulting 14 paintings show an incredible diversity of interpretation, style and vision. Some are quite realistic, some impressionistic, abstract, several have other features added, or are simply a variation on the theme of a serene and pastoral landscape. No guidance, no rules-paint as you will.

Opening reception is Friday July 11 from 5-8pm. Many of the artists will be on hand to meet collectors and discuss their other paintings in the gallery. During the reception, visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite painting as well as test their knowledge of Plein Air Easton artists by matching the artist to the correct painting! The reveal will occur at 7:30pm.

The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison St. For more information, please call 410-310-8727.