MSCF: All Flags Flying For Mid-Shore Donations and Scholarships

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the most important signs of a healthy economy is local philanthropy. If people aren’t giving, the argument goes, it’s a reasonable indicator that families are tightening their belts. And one important source on local giving every year is Buck Duncan, president of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

And to the relief of many, Buck’s annual assessment is surprising positive for 2023.

Over the last fiscal year, MSCF granted $7.4 million in scholarships and aid, supported by $6.4 million in contributions, managing 566 diverse funds. A notable achievement includes $1.7 million in scholarships, categorized as traditional for college-goers and non-traditional for career and workforce development. They received 332 applications, awarding 267 traditional and 65 non-traditional scholarships.

In addition, the crisis in healthcare staffing in the counties led to the creation of a dedicated healthcare scholarship fund, starting with $250,000. This fund addresses the critical need for healthcare professionals. Additionally, MSCF focuses on career and technology education, having missed generations in this area. They offered 47 scholarships across various fields, benefiting 44 students.

In Buck’s update, he notes that the MSCF’s scholarship window for the next school year opens on December 1. They encourage potential applicants to visit their website.

Another initiative, Mid-Shore Gives, was just completed with impressive results in its second year. It helped regional non-profits raise $86,000 through 589 donations, supporting 77 organizations. This program is expected to grow as a vital funding source.

The Spy send a few minutes with Buck yesterday at his office at the Bullitt House in Easton to hear more of the good news.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Mid-Shore Community Foundation please go here. For MSCF scholarship fund support please go here.