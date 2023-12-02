Originally built in 1882 on a caisson foundation, the current structure is a spark plug style light 3 miles off Tilghman Island. It tilts due to damage from an ice flow in 1977. “Sharp’s Island Light” by John Rock.
Chesapeake Lens: Sharp’s Island Light by John Rock
