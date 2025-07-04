In honor of today’s holiday we share an undated photograph of a dapper drum major in fine form. While this photograph is likely from a football game, of course marching bands are a staple of Fourth of July parades and celebrations across the United States, including in our own annual Rock Hall parade. Wishing Kent Countians and visitors alike a safe and happy Independence Day. Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County.
Chesapeake Flashback: Happy Fourth!
