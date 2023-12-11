Historic District Commission Tables 206 Cannon Street Proposal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Christopher Frank, AIA, of HammonWilson Architects, P.C., gave his third presentation to the Chestertown Historic District Commission on Wednesday, December 6, to present modifications to the proposed house construction at 206 Cannon Street.

The presentation was an update of architectural changes and was not planned for the approval process during that meeting.

The attached video is a compilation of Mr. Frank’s presentation, along with public comments. It is not meant to be a verbatim record of the proceedings.

Mr. Frank described his overall reduction of the scale of the structure, down from its original 12,000 sq. ft. to 6-7,000 sq. ft., along with a proposal to include three subdivided building lots along Cannon Street between the public parking lot and the current residential structure toward Queen Street.

The front of the house would face Cross St. (Rt. 298). According to Frank, that area of Cross St. lacks the kind of architectural consistency and historic character that would disqualify the design of the proposed house.

According the Commission’s guidelines, the Historic District Commission is “tasked with considering “the historic, archeological, or architectural significance of the site or structure and its relationship to the historic, archeological, or architectural significance of the surrounding area; the relationship of the exterior architectural features of a structure to the remainder of the structure and to the surrounding area; the general compatibility of exterior design, scale, proportion, arrangement, texture and materials proposed to be used; and any other factors, including aesthetic factors, which the Commission deems to be pertinent.”

The contention, aired by members of the Commission and public comments, is that even though the proposed structure has been reduced, that it does not qualify as appropriate for the Chestertown historic district.

The issue was tabled until Mr. Frank’s next appearance before the Board.

This video is approximately fifteen minutes in length.. To read all the comment letters and view the video of the meeting and complete set of architectural renderings, go here.