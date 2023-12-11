The Arc and Helping Families Manage Care Expenses

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While increasingly gaining deserved notability for the organization’s commitment and construction of affordable Housing on the Eastern Shore, Port Street Commons being a good example, in recent years, it has sometimes been overlooked by the general population about its core mission.

For more than forty years, The Arc has devoted all of its resources to helping families take care of children with intellectual and physical disabilities. And one way that is done is through The Arc Family Fund.

Established in 2017, the Family Fund has become a beacon of hope for families struggling with the financial burden of therapies, equipment, and educational opportunities for children with disabilities. The innovative fund was created to address the needs often not covered by insurance and beyond the financial reach of many. With a focus on youth under 21, the Family Fund has already disbursed over $90,000 to local needy families.

Applications for the fund open annually in the spring, with this year’s cycle commencing on February 1, 2024. The Arc meticulously reviews each application, with award decisions announced by March 15. Recipients are notified via email and can receive the grant via mail or direct deposit starting March 16.

Eligibility for the Family Fund requires applicants to be residents of specific counties in Maryland, have a child under 21 with a disability, and submit a complete online application. Preference is given to those who still need government funding and first-time applicants. The Arc Central Chesapeake Region also seeks permission to use recipients’ stories and images for future promotions, aligning with their commitment to community engagement and support.

We asked The Arc’s director of development, Cecilia Helmstetter, to stop by the Spy studio to learn more.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To learn more about The Arc Central Chesapeake Region please go here. To make a donation to the Family Fund please go here.