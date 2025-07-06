I Wish I May, I Wish I Might By Laura J. Oliver

I’m in my Astronomy class studying the stars, and here’s why I think you should, too.

Because they are beautiful. Because we wish upon them. Because they fall. Because we get them in our eyes when we are in love. Because, well, Jean-Luc Picard. Because the incomprehensible size of the universe demonstrates how inconsequential we are, and this is good to remember. Because cosmological time tells us what seems permanent and huge is actually passing and small. Because…Why is there something instead of nothing? That one gets me every time. Because stars give life, not just by providing light but by seeding the cosmos with the heavier elements like gold when they die. (Stars are starting to sound like parents.) And lastly? Because they provide evidence that there is something other than what we can see affecting us every day, and that the source of creation is beautiful.

Vera C. Rubin first taught us that there is more to the cosmos than we can see. Born in 1928, she was a brilliant child, the second daughter of two Bell Telephone employees, who attended Vassar to study Astronomy. During a summer internship before her senior year, she met and fell in love with Bob Rubin, a physics student at Cornell. Vera married him that same year, graduating from Vassar as a newlywed that spring.

Like her husband, she wanted to continue her studies, so she applied to Princeton to pursue an advanced degree, but Princeton refused to admit her for one simple reason. This dazzling, tenacious scholar was a woman. Oops.

Undeterred, she turned down Harvard and attended Cornell for her Master’s, Georgetown for her Ph. D, studying at night to get those advanced degrees while her husband taught at Cornell, and she gave birth to four children. Then, in 1978, with a colleague, Kent Ford, she proved the existence of Dark Matter, the mysterious, invisible substance that comprises 85% of the known universe. Thanks, Princeton. Somewhere, there must be a very old, long-retired Admissions Director saying, “My bad.”

When you look at a galaxy, any galaxy, you see its stars rotating around its central black hole, and you would think the stars farthest from the center would be rotating more slowly than those in tight orbits closest in. They are not.

The stars on the outer arms of galaxies, in the outermost disc lanes, are rotating just as fast as those at the center. How could this be? What is holding them to their galactic neighborhood at the same speed limit? Why hasn’t distance from the source of acceleration slowed their velocity?

Dark Matter. A real, but invisible architecture that affects us all.

Vera C. Rubin won many awards in her lifetime, but perhaps the most lasting tribute is the building of the Rubin Observatory Telescope (only one named for a woman). It is the largest digital camera on Earth and sits high in the Chilean mountains, where it will chart the entire southern sky as part of a 10-year project called the Legacy Survey of Space and Time. Each section will be captured 800 times, ten to 100 times faster than any other telescope ever built. Discoveries are already pouring in.

When astronomers don’t know what something is, they call it ‘dark’ – it’s a placeholder name for mystery that allows them to keep searching for answers until they illuminate their understanding, hence, Dark Matter and Dark Energy.

But I have a theory. What if Dark Matter is love?

Stay with me now.

An invisible mass… held in a field of potential…keeping us from flying apart.

Great discoveries often start with audacious theories, so who’s to say? Theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder says there are three phases of coming to terms with things we don’t understand.

“Huh! That’s funny…”

“Curious and curiouser.”

“Well, damn.”

Laura J. Oliver is an award-winning developmental book editor and writing coach, who has taught writing at the University of Maryland and St. John’s College. She is the author of The Story Within (Penguin Random House). Co-creator of The Writing Intensive at St. John’s College, she is the recipient of a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award in Fiction, an Anne Arundel County Arts Council Literary Arts Award winner, a two-time Glimmer Train Short Fiction finalist, and her work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her website can be found here.