Santa is Back in Ctown: Holiday Parade Kicks Off the Season

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived early this year from the North Pole to help kickstart the holiday season with the annual Kent County Home Holiday Parade.

Hosted by Main Street Historic Chestertown and the Downtown Chestertown Association, the popular event packed the High Street sidewalks in the Fountain Park area to watch the parade of floats, Christmas characters, marching bands, and fire trucks deliver the Clauses to their gift-giving shop at the park.

Santa will be on hand in his house at Fountain Park to give children gift bags courtesy of Twigs and Teacups from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on December 10 and 17

For more information about holiday activities, go here.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.