MENU

Sections

More

November 28, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

News News Homepage News News Portal Highlights

Santa is Back in Ctown: Holiday Parade Kicks Off the Season

by 1 Comment

Share

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived early this year from the North Pole to help kickstart the holiday season with the annual Kent County Home Holiday Parade.

Hosted by Main Street Historic Chestertown and the Downtown Chestertown Association, the popular event packed the High Street sidewalks in the Fountain Park area to watch the parade of floats, Christmas characters, marching bands, and fire trucks deliver the Clauses to their gift-giving shop at the park.

Santa will be on hand in his house at Fountain Park to give children gift bags courtesy of Twigs and Teacups from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on December 10 and 17

For more information about holiday activities, go here. 

This video is approximately two minutes in length.

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.