Request for Proposal: Architect, Engineer, Consultant for Library Renovation

CHESTERTOWN LIBRARY, INC. BUILDING, 207 CALVERT ST., CHESTERTOWN, MD 21620

ISSUE DATE: July 15, 2024

DUE DATE AND TIME: August 9, 2024 at 5:00 pm

The Kent County Public Library invites interested and qualified firms to submit a proposal for professional services to be rendered toward the renovation of the Chestertown Library, Inc. Building located at 207 Calvert St., Chestertown, MD 21620.

BACKGROUND

Originally constructed in 1906 as the Hearse House, this structure was moved to its current location and gifted to the County government to be managed by the Kent County Public Library in 2002. Since then, it has served as a meeting place for many different organizations and groups, several of which have repeatedly requested use of this specific space. This project will be executed with the involvement and oversight of the Maryland Historical Trust.

SCOPE OF SERVICES

The Consultant will provide comprehensive architectural services for repairs and improvements to the Chestertown Library, Inc. Building. Engineering services will be provided by the Kent County Public Library.

The architecture and engineering services as well as the repairs and renovations will be funded through an African American Heritage Preservation Program grant from the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) and all work must meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standard for Rehabilitation.

Certified Minority Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond to this solicitation.

Read full RFP here.