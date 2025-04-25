Registration is open for MPT’s Chesapeake Collectibles season 13  taping event in October

Maryland Public Television is looking for collectors across the region who want to share stories of their prized possessions at a two-day taping event for its popular weekly series Chesapeake Collectibles. The event takes place on October 4 and 5 at the statewide public TV network’s Owings Mills, Maryland studios.

Chesapeake Collectibles has entertained, surprised, and enlightened MPT viewers for more than a decade. Each season, taping event guests meet with expert appraisers to learn more about their family heirlooms, flea market finds, and cherished collectibles. The most interesting items and stories are selected for evaluation in front of the MPT cameras, resulting in priceless moments as guests share their tales, discover the histories of their items, and receive an answer to the all-consuming question: How much is it worth?

The recording of segments featuring appraisers and collectors discussing their treasured items will provide Chesapeake Collectibles producers and editors with the content needed to develop 13 episodes for the series’ 13th season, which will premiere in 2026.

Paid registration is required to attend. The cost is $135 and includes verbal evaluations of up to three items by a team of experienced appraisers and a chance to be selected to appear on the show. It also includes a one-year membership to MPT. Registration information and attendance details are available at chesapeakecollectibles.com. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated because of occupancy limits.

“Whether they collect vintage sneakers, movie memorabilia, abstract art, or commemorative teacups, we want to give everyone an opportunity to possibly share the stories of their treasures with our viewers,” said Patrick Keegan, Chesapeake Collectibles executive producer.

In October 2024, nearly 1,000 people from across the Chesapeake Bay region brought their cherished collectibles to MPT to have them evaluated during the two-day taping of the series’ 12th season, which premieres Monday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. on MPT-HD, the MPT livestream , and the free PBS app .

Past series episodes can also be viewed online at video.mpt.tv/show/chesapeake-collectibles/ and pbs.org/show/chesapeake-collectibles/.

Fans of the series can read the latest posts from the popular series’ Talkin’ Collectibles blog, available at mpt.org/blogs/chesapeake-collectibles/. It’s an insider’s look at the world of collecting and collectibles.

Major funding for season 13 of Chesapeake Collectibles is provided by Alex Cooper Auctioneers, Second Story Books, and the generous members of Maryland Public Television.

More information is available at mpt.org.

…