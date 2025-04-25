Bayshore Iris Society Invitation to Enjoy 2025 Iris Show: “Iris Fiesta”

Bayshore Iris Society (BIS), an affiliate of the American Iris Society (AIS), will be holding the

Iris Show, “IRIS FIESTA” at the Talbot County Free Library at 100 West Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601 on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The Iris Show, which will be open to the public for viewing from 1pm to 3 pm, is an American Iris Society (AIS) Accredited Show. Visit our Iris Fiesta to view Iris exhibits and to enjoy the gorgeous Iris that grows well on the Eastern Shore.

The public and Bayshore Iris Society members will be allowed to enter their Iris flowering stalks, single blossoms, container grown flowering Iris, floral designs, educational exhibits, and new seedling blooms in this accredited show. There are thousands of different irises that are named and registered with the American Iris Society, with about 1,000 new introductions each year. Arrive promptly at 9am if you wish to enter your Iris into competition. Members of the Bayshore Iris Society will be on hand to help with public entries.

Selecting a good specimen includes choosing a stalk that has well-balanced branching of flower buds with at least one open, fresh flower. Cut the stalk off at just above ground level with a sharp, clean knife; place the iris cutting in water and transport to the Talbot County Free Library. A container will be provided.

Attendees may sign up to join the Bayshore Iris Society for $10 annual Membership. The BIS meets monthly, on the third Wednesday in the Easton area. Members can learn how to successfully grow and show irises, maintain Iris Display Gardens, and plan fun events.

For more information about this Iris Show and to obtain a Show Schedule and entry cards, contact Pat McNeal by email at [email protected] / phone at 443-786-3668 OR Terry Holman, by email at [email protected] / phone at 908-963-9227. The Bayshore Iris Society is an affiliate of the American Iris Society, Region 4 and is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.