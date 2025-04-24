Good Dog: How Humans Really Benefit from their Canine Best Friends

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is just a sample of the wisdom that author and canine therapy pioneer Meg Daley Olmert will be sharing in a conversation with Craig Fuller at the Avalon on April 30th at 6 pm. In short, Meg makes the point that people should not take their dogs for granted if they truly want to get the full benefit of these special creatures.

Make a plan to hear more about her work on how dogs are changing the lives of not only your average dog owner, but also how canine therapy is having dramatic results in treating men and women suffering from PTSD. And for the first time at the Avalon, it will be welcoming dogs (the well-behaved kind) and their owners in the main theatre, where there will be room for everyone.

Tickets are $25, and they can be purchased here or by calling the Avalon at 410.822.7299. Proceeds of the event will support the Spy and Avalon with their public affairs programming. Meg will be selling and signing her book after the event.

This video is approximately one minute in length.