Chestertown Flashback: Boy and dog

The onset of beautiful spring weather this week has many dogs blissfully hanging their heads out of car and truck windows on Kent County roads. With that inspiration, we share an undated Flashback Photo depicting an unidentified boy and his dog. Both appear a bit glum in this image, but here’s hoping they’re impatiently awaiting the start of an exciting adventure, maybe taking a ride on the back roads on a perfect spring day.

If you know who this boy, or this dog, are, please let us know in the comments below, or by emailing [email protected]. Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County.