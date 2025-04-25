MENU

Sections

More

April 25, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities

Chestertown Flashback: Boy and dog

by Leave a Comment

Share

The onset of beautiful spring weather this week has many dogs blissfully hanging their heads out of car and truck windows on Kent County roads. With that inspiration, we share an undated Flashback Photo depicting an unidentified boy and his dog. Both appear a bit glum in this image, but here’s hoping they’re impatiently awaiting the start of an exciting adventure, maybe taking a ride on the back roads on a perfect spring day.

If you know who this boy, or this dog, are, please let us know in the comments below, or by emailing [email protected]Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *