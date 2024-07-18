$20,000 Donation Received from the Friends of the Kent County Public Library

The Friends of the Kent County Public Library describe themselves as a group of people who “donate hearts, hands, and more to the library we love.” This week, the Friends demonstrated the “and more” when they presented Kent County Public Library with a check for $20,000 in unrestricted funds to contribute to the library’s 2025 fiscal year budget.

Since 1973, the Friends have supported the Kent County Public Library with gifts of materials, technology, educational programs, and budgetary support. Their unwavering support and generosity have enabled the library to offer the community special events, to enhance and update book and audiovisual collections, to offer staff development opportunities, and more. Kent County Public Library is grateful beyond measure for the steadfast support of such amazing Friends!

If you would like to be a part of this fantastic organization, new Friends are always welcome! An annual Friends of the Library membership is $10 for individuals, $20 for families, $50 to receive a lovely tote bag, and $500 to become a lifetime member.

The Friends also welcome volunteers to assist with accepting book donations and with running book sales; to serve on the Board of the Friends of the Library; to support membership drives; and to plan social and special events.

Membership forms are available at all three KCPL locations. More information about the Friends of the Kent County Public Library can be found at friendsofthekcpl.org