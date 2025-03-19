Employment: Kent County Chamber Deputy Executive Director sought

JOB DESCRIPTION

The role of this position is to ensure the effective operation of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce office. This individual must be both detail-oriented and customer service focused in order to ensure the effective internal operations of the Kent Chamber. As the first contact for members and the community, the Deputy Executive Director will work to maintain a welcoming environment both in person and through electronic communication.

This role is a part-time, salaried position – $34,000 per year at 28 hours per week.

SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for all incoming phone calls, postal, and electronic

Answer general and specific questions regarding the Chamber, staff, board/executive, events, and

Maintain the membership database and online directory to ensure all information is accurate and

Bill and process monthly membership payments within the membership management

Provide support to the executive director when asked for

Create and manage email communications in Constant

Prepare sales and new member kits and ensure all materials are current and

Coordinate all aspects of meetings and in-house events—set up, tear down, table arrangement,

Perform administrative function at Board of Directors meetings by maintaining meeting minutes and distributing to the board of directors prior to

Maintain an excellent working relationship with members and

Promote the Chamber and be a positive brand

Manage Chamber website, marketing and social media

Attend community events/meetings on behalf of the Chamber

QUALIFICATIONS

Excellent public relations/customer service skills,

Professional demeanor and presentation of self,

Ability to interact effectively with diverse groups of people and organizations,

Self-motivated and driven with the ability to execute at a high level with minimal supervision,

Advanced proficiency in Canva, marketing, and social media platforms,

Expertise in QuickBooks,

Experience with CRM software preferred,

Experience with Squarespace preferred,

Must have/maintain a dependable vehicle

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Submit resume and cover letter to [email protected] by 5 pm on March 31, 2025.

ABOUT THE KENT COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The mission of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce is to strengthen, support and promote the economic vitality of our member businesses and the community of Kent County through positive connections, business growth, community engagement, and collaborative advocacy.