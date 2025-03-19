Worried About Flooding? Donald Trump Doesn’t Have Your Back by J.E. Dean

April 26 is Oxford Day in Talbot County, a celebration of one of the most historic and scenic small towns in the United States. I will be there, but how many more Oxford Days will there be? Oxford is subject to flooding every year, and it is getting worse.

If the Trump administration has its way, don’t bet on Oxford’s future—or anywhere else on the Eastern Shore. The President is surrendering in the war on climate change. He is changing America’s side in this existential fight—his Environmental Protection Agency administrator, former Congressman Lee Zeldin, is launching an all-out assault on the regulations targeting climate change.

Said Zeldin: “We are driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion to drive down cost of living for American families, unleash American energy, bring auto jobs back to the U.S. and more.” The “more” is to increase corporate profits for his supporters, even at the cost of places like the Eastern Shore.

Zeldin will kill the “climate change religion” by “reconsidering” a long list of existing EPA regulations. The list is a long one, but worth reading:

Reconsideration of regulations on power plants (Clean Power Plan 2.0)

Reconsideration of regulations throttling the oil and gas industry (OOOO b/c)

Reconsideration of Mercury and Air Toxics Standards that improperly targeted coal-fired power plants (MATS)

Reconsideration of mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program that imposed significant costs on the American energy supply (GHG Reporting Program)

Reconsideration of limitations, guidelines, and standards (ELG) for the Steam Electric Power Generating Industry to ensure low-cost electricity while protecting water resources (Steam Electric ELG)

Reconsideration of wastewater regulations for coal power plants to help unleash American energy (Oil and Gas ELG)

Reconsideration of Biden-Harris Administration Risk Management Program rule that made America’s oil and natural gas refineries and chemical facilities less safe (Risk Management Program Rule)

Reconsideration of light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty vehicle regulations that provided the foundation for the Biden-Harris electric vehicle mandate (Car GHG Rules)

Reconsideration of the 2009 Endangerment Finding and regulations and actions that rely on that Finding (Endangerment Finding)

Reconsideration of technology transition rule that forces companies to use certain technologies that increased costs on food at grocery stores and semiconductor manufacturing (Technology Transition Rule)

Reconsideration of Particulate Matter National Ambient Air Quality Standards that shut down opportunities for American manufacturing and small businesses (PM 2.5 NAAQS)

Reconsideration of multiple National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for American energy and manufacturing sectors (NESHAPs)

Restructuring the Regional Haze Program that threatened the supply of affordable energy for American families (Regional Haze)

Overhauling Biden-Harris Administration’s “Social Cost of Carbon”

Redirecting enforcement resources to EPA’s core mission to relieve the economy of unnecessary bureaucratic burdens that drive up costs for American consumers (Enforcement Discretion)

Terminating Biden’s Environmental Justice and DEI arms of the agency (EJ/DEI)

Ending so-called “Good Neighbor Plan” which the Biden-Harris Administration used to expand federal rules to more states and sectors beyond the program’s traditional focus and led to the rejection of nearly all State Implementation Plans

Working with states and tribes to resolve massive backlog with State Implementation Plans and Tribal Implementation Plans that the Biden-Harris Administration refused to resolve (SIPs/TIPs)

Reconsideration of exceptional events rulemaking to work with states to prioritize the allowance of prescribed fires within State and Tribal Implementation Plans (Exceptional Events)

Reconstituting Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (SAB/CASAC)

Prioritizing coal ash program to expedite state permit reviews and update coal ash regulations (CCR Rule)

Anyone remotely concerned about the increase in hurricanes, fires, tornados, and, of course, flooding should be worried about the wholesale “reconsideration” of dozens of regulations intended to slow down climate change.

The Trump administration could have announced a review of select regulations with the goal of making them more efficient. The President and his all-too-eager EPA director chose a different path—they want to “drive a dagger through the heart” of efforts to respond to climate change.

The Eastern Shore should be worried.

I wonder whether Andy Harris will support Trump’s effort to emasculate the EPA. I bet you know the answer.

J.E. Dean writes on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other subjects. A former counsel on Capitol Hill and public affairs consultant, Dean also writes for Dean’s List on Medium and Dean’s Issues & Insights on Substack.