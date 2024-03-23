Maryland Environmental Services to Host Next Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day

Mid-Shore residents of Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties will have an opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste (HHW) at the disposal day event hosted by Maryland Environmental Service scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2024. The event will be held at the Queen Anne’s County Public Works, 312 Safety Drive Centreville, MD 21617, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., rain or shine.

This event is intended to provide a free, responsible disposal alternative for residents who have accumulated household hazardous waste items such as gasoline/gas/oil mixtures and alternative fuels, empty propane cylinders size #40 and smaller, cleaners and solvents, electronics, oil-based paint, usable latex paint, paint thinners, stains, turpentine, fluorescent tubes and lamps.

Items that will not be accepted include household trash, explosives and ammunition, medical and radioactive waste, compressed gas cylinders other than propane cylinders described above, appliances, batteries, and tires.

For a full list of acceptable items, visit https://talbotcountymd.gov/hhwguidelines

For this Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Drop-off Event:

Residents can drop off materials at Queen Anne’s County Public Works, 312 Safety Drive Centreville, MD 21617, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. rain or shine

Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot residents only

Limit of 20 gallons or 250 pounds of acceptable waste per residence

No business, commercial, or industrial customers or materials will be accepted

COVID-19 Safety Precautions – facemasks are recommended to enter the facility and social distancing guidelines will be followed

Talbot County provides recycling services through participation in the Mid-Shore Regional Recycling Program (MRRP)with Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. MRRP collects and recycles approximately 3,500 tons of material a year.

MRRP operates 38 recycling stations, 10 of which are in Talbot County.