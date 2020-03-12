Meet the Scientists Behind the Science at Horn Point Laboratory’s Science Bytes

The Horn Point Laboratory (HPL) returns with two opportunities to attend its Science Bytes programming in March and April. The gatherings, held at Piazza Italian Market in downtown Easton, MD, offer an up-close opportunity to listen and ask questions about the types of research and environmental science happening at the Cambridge, MD-based lab.

Associate Professor Jamie Pierson will present “The Role of Plankton in understanding climate change” on March 26 from 6 – 7:30pm. Assistant Professor Matt Gray will present “The historic role of oysters and new approaches to leverage their benefits to the Bay” on April 14 from 6 – 7:30pm.

These gatherings are designed to share science relevant to our communities in a casual (and delicious!) setting. HPL Lab Director Mike Roman will interview both professors regarding their respective research while attendees enjoy Italian treats from Piazza Italian Market’s wide selection of wine, beer, and antipasto.

Tickets are $35/ person. To register visit https://www.umces.edu/events or contact Carin Starr at cstarr@umces.edu, 410-221-8408.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science leads the way toward better management of Maryland’s natural resources and the protection and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay. From a network of laboratories located across the state, UMCES scientists provide sound advice to help state and national leaders manage the environment, and prepare future scientists to meet the global challenges of the 21st century. www.umces.edu