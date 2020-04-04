ShoreRivers Announces Teacher Training “Academy”

ShoreRivers is now accepting teacher applications for its Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (MWEE) Academy. The yearlong MWEE Academy supports teachers of all disciplines to integrate Chesapeake Bay­–focused investigations into existing curricula. These studies will follow the MWEE framework: outdoor learning that empowers students to ask questions, discover answers, and create solutions to local environmental issues.

ShoreRivers and University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) Horn Point Laboratory co-host the MWEE Academy, which will begin in summer 2020 and continue through the 2020-2021 school year. Teachers will receive paid professional development, a free-of-cost field trip to Horn Point Laboratory for their students, and funds to support student-led action projects at their school.

Public and private school teachers of grades 3 through 12 in any discipline are encouraged to apply. “Environmental literacy intersects with almost every aspect of school,” explains ShoreRivers Director of Education Suzanne Sulivan. “Students can be learning about the properties of water in chemistry class, graphing water quality data in math class, reading Rachel Carson’s essays in English class, or learning about the Clean Water Act in government class. Opening the MWEE Academy to all disciplines strengthens environmental literacy and interdisciplinary learning across the educational spectrum and better prepares the next generation of environmental stewards.”

Successful completion of the MWEE Academy helps students meet Maryland Environmental Literacy Standards (a graduation requirement)and supports schools in obtaining Maryland Green School Certification.

Additional information and applications are available at shorerivers.org/newsfeed. Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 1 to Suzanne Sullivan at ssullivan@shorerivers.org or mailed to ShoreRivers at 114 S. Washington St., Suite 301, Easton, MD 21601.

PLEASE NOTE:

ShoreRivers and UMCES Horn Point Laboratory acknowledge the uncertainty in planning for the future amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We are announcing this unique opportunity because we are eager to continue our support of Eastern Shore school systems when it is safe to do so. ShoreRivers and UMCES Horn Point Laboratory are exploring all options for adapting the program to future federal, state, and local health guidelines, including hosting an in-person summer workshop, converting to an online webinar series, or adjusting the timeline. We will communicate and update applications with changes as they arise. In the meantime, we gratefully reflect on the enormous efforts made by schools at this time to keep their communities safe and enriched. We look forward to the time when we can see you on water, in your classrooms, and visiting our labs again.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org