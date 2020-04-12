Hillsboro Recognized as Maryland’s Newest Sustainable Community

The Town of Hillsboro was recently recognized as Maryland’s newest accredited Sustainable Community. Administered by the State’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Sustainable Community designation is given to communities that exhibit economic, environmental, and socially-responsible sustainability while protecting historical and cultural resources.

“We are extremely happy to be recognized as the State’s newest Sustainable Community,” Hillsboro Town Commission President Ross Benincasa said. “It’s a testament to the hard work of our volunteers, especially as one of the State’s smallest incorporated towns.”

The Sustainable Community accreditation supplies local governments with a comprehensive package of resources that support holistic strategies for community development, revitalization and sustainability. It is also a prerequisite for several State funding opportunities.

“As a small town, any way that we can open up funding for our town and our residents is a positive thing,” Benincasa said. “We look at this as a first step toward completing several necessary projects throughout the town over the next several years.”

The benefits of the Sustainable Community accreditation include Community Legacy grants, Sidewalk Retrofit upgrades, and the Community Safety and Enhancement Program, which provides funding for vehicular and pedestrian safety along state highway roads, including Hillsboro’s Main Street.