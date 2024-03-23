Behind the Brussel Sprouts, a Conversation with Author Lynn Sanchez

On April 4th at 5:30pm, the Oxford Community Center will host local author Lynn Sanchez for an intimate evening discussing her book, Behind the Brussel Sprouts: Why YOU Have What It Takes to Be the Best Parent for Your Child.

In a living room-style chat, Sanchez will share personal stories and insightful advice from her over 50 years of experience as a parent and early childhood educator. Drawing from the lessons learned while raising her three sons, Sanchez offers a lighthearted and practical guide to help modern mothers and fathers (and grandparents) navigate the joys and challenges of parenting.

The 127-page book features 12 chapters covering innovative and collaborative solutions to difficult parenting situations. However, Sanchez is quick to note this is not a “how-to” guide but rather a collection of “what-if” scenarios for parents to reflect on.

A few highlighted topics include:

The power of acknowledging rather than praising children

Establishing logical consequences over discipline

Fostering agreements versus threats and bribes

Woven throughout Behind the Brussel Sprouts are Sanchez’s real-life memories, inspirational quotes, and touching stories that underscore her central message – trust the journey and enjoy the detours.

While parenting advice books abound, Sanchez offers a fresh, lighthearted perspective from someone who has been in the trenches. She shares the pressure she put on herself as a “professional parent” and the lessons it took her years to learn.

“Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, or caregivers we invite you to join us for a memorable evening with talented author and parenting expert Lynn Sanchez,” said Liza Ledford, Executive Director of the Oxford Community Center. “Her decades of parenting experience paired with practical advice makes for an engaging event not to miss.”

Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Proceeds from Sanchez’s book will benefit the non-profit For All Seasons.

This event, presented in partnership with the Oxford Library, is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Donations to support the Oxford Community Center’s ongoing programs and events will be gratefully accepted.

For more information and to reserve your space, please visit the Oxford Community Center’s website at www.oxfordcc.org or contact the center at 410-226-5904.

For information about Behind the Brussels Sprouts, contact Lynn Sanchez at [email protected].