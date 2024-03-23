Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival and St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance set 2024 dates

Kent Island Yacht Club will host two prestigious events this year – the 8th annual Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival on June 8-9, and the 17th annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay on September 27-29. Both events are presented by St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay.

The Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival, presented by Bentley and in collaboration with the Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society, promises a spectacular showcase of antique, classic, hot rod, and sports cars alongside a collection of classic boats and yachts. The festival takes place on the yacht club’s picturesque waterfront lawn.

The festival kicks off with a Cars and Coffee meet-up on Saturday, June 8, featuring car clubs, hot rods, muscle cars, and elegant motorcars from bygone days. The event concludes on Sunday afternoon with a delightful waterside awards ceremony, featuring unique categories such as “best car to take your momma to church” and “car most inclined to stop for gas.”

The Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival’s People’s Choice award winner will be showcased at the St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay.

The 17th annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance of Chesapeake Bay will be presented by Bentley and sponsored by Cunningham Automotive. The event features a special invitational class of racing Corvettes sponsored by Cunningham Automotive to celebrate Corvette’s 71st anniversary, a do-over from last year’s event which was hindered by Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The Grand Marque of the show is the sleek and elegant Delahaye, with a spotlight on Chesapeake Bay yachting. Entrant registration is free, with an application process for Concours, both available online.

St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance Chair Luke L. Phipps expressed excitement about the Kent Island Yacht Club’s ideal location, making both events grand celebrations of motoring excellence on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Phipps highlighted the inclusion of locally sourced cuisine, craft libations, vendor tents, live music, and awards ceremonies throughout the weekend events.

Both events are open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to arrive by boat, with dockage available at the Kent Island Yacht Club and Hyatt Place Marina. Limited slips are available, and advanced reservations can be made by contacting [email protected].

Event sponsorships and entrant applications are currently being accepted online, with early-bird discounted tickets and more information about both events at www.chesapeakebaymotoringfestival.org or www.smcde.org.