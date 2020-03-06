Bird Lecture: Helping Birds Adapt to a Changing World

On Thursday March 12, Samantha Pitts and Mary Helen Gillin will give a talk about

About two thirds of the birds in North America are at risk due to the impacts of climate change on their habitats. Speakers Samantha Pitts and Mary Helen Gillin will first highlight the results of the recently published Audubon’s Survival by Degrees report. The report is a compilation of millions of bird observations. By using the latest model of climate change, the reports projects how climate change and other human impacts might alter the habitats of birds across the continent. During the latter part of the talk, the speakers will show what each of us can do in our own yards to offer healthy habitat for local birds that help them to be more resilient in the face of climate change.

Samantha Pitts is the volunteer coordinator and a teacher naturalist at Pickering Creek Audubon Center. Mary Helen Gillen is the Education Manager.

This talk is part of the 21st Annual Kent Horticulture Lecture Series organized by the University of Maryland Extension in Kent County. The program will be held at 10:00am at the Chestertown Town Hall, 2nd floor, 118 North Cross Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. This event is free of charge. For more information, please contact Sabine Harvey, 410-778-1661 or sharvey1@umd.edu