George Washington Prize Winner Colin Calloway to Speak at WC on March 17

The 2019-2020 George Washington Prize winner, author and historian Colin Calloway, will join Washington College to talk about his latest book, “The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation.” As Calloway will discuss, Indian people and Indian lands played a crucial role in shaping our nation, as well as the life of the man who founded the nation.

The Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience is the host of this free public event to be held on March 17th at 6 pm in John S. Toll Science Center’s Litrenta Hall. A book signing will follow immediately after the talk.

Colin G. Calloway is the John Kimball, Jr. 1943 Professor of History and Professor of Native American Studies at Dartmouth College. His previous books include “Pen and Ink Witchcraft: Treaties and Treaty Making in American Indian History” and “The Victory with No Name: The Native American Defeat of the First American Army.”

In “The Indian World of George Washington,” Calloway tells the fascinating story of Washington’s lifelong engagement with Native America. The book paints a new and, at times, disturbing portrait of the nation’s first president—as an untested militia officer on the banks of the Ohio, as a diplomat who gradually learned to work with Indians on their own terms, and, during his final years, as a disappointed Indian land speculator.

“Calloway has written one of those rare works that combines pathbreaking scholarship with lively, engaging, and accessible writing,” said Adam Goodheart, the Hodson Trust-Griswold director of Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience.

Calloway’s talk is well-timed, coming on the heels of Washington College’s 2020 Convocation, a celebration honoring the birthday of our First President alongside the achievements of Henry Red Cloud, a Lakota Sioux elder who has worked to make Pine Ridge environmentally, culturally, and economically sustainable.

The George Washington Prize honors the year’s best new works on early American history, especially those that have the potential to advance broad public understanding of American history. Created in 2005, the George Washington Prize was presented that year to Ron Chernow for “Alexander Hamilton.”

The prize is one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious literary awards. Washington College sponsors the prize with its partners the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and George Washington’s Mount Vernon.

