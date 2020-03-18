ShoreRivers Announces Cancellations, Postponements

ShoreRivers is recommending staff work from home and postpone all non-essential meetings. Staff will be available by email, as usual.
Volunteers are asked to refrain from visiting the organization’s offices until further notice.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, please see event schedule below:
• Sassafras Sips (March 20 and April 17) CANCELED
• Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit (March 26) CANCELED
• Project Clean Stream (April 4) POSTPONED
• Creekwatchers and SAV trainings POSTPONED
• State of the Rivers is moving to a virtual platform.
ShoreRivers will post more information on Facebook, Instagram, and shorerivers.org as it becomes available.
