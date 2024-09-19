ShoreRivers to Partner with Caroline County Recreation and Parks

ShoreRivers is proud to announce a new partnership with Caroline County Recreation and Parks to co-develop and implement programming where fifth-grade students will investigate the question: “are our rivers swimmable and fishable?” Planning stages for this new initiative have already begun, and programming will take place next summer.

Through this program, students will learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) while also building leadership and advocacy skills by participating in exciting hands-on learning activities and connecting to nature. Highlights of the program include visiting multiple county parks; conducting biological, chemical, and physical assessments of water quality; canoeing; fishing for invasive species using state catch and consumption advisories; engaging with scientists and other environmental careers; and planning and implementing student-driven action projects.

Funding for this exciting new program is also coming from a new source for ShoreRivers. The North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE), in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and supported by $1.1 million from the U.S. Department of Education, is now working with 12 environmental education organizations to offer engaging after-school watershed-focused STEM programs.

“This funding enables us to ignite in our youth a passion for their local waterways, ultimately inspiring a new generation of environmental stewards through hands-on exploration of the Choptank and Nanticoke rivers,” said Morgan Buchanan, ShoreRivers’ Education Programs Coordinator. “ShoreRivers is thrilled for this new partnership with Caroline County Recreation and Parks and to be working together to cultivate a community of students who have a critical understanding of how our actions on land directly impact the health of our rivers.”

The grant funding for this program, administered by NAAEE and running from 2024–2025, supports environmental education organizations collaborating directly with state designated Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers and their students, many of whom live in underserved areas. Caroline County Recreation and Parks operates one of only three 21st Century Community Learning Centers on the Eastern Shore.

“Many of the children we work with are woefully disconnected from the waterways that surround and run through our county,” said Danny Mitchell, Program Services Director for Caroline County Recreation and Parks. “Working with ShoreRivers allows us to start addressing that disconnect, while also meeting our goal of working with content experts to bring unique opportunities and experiences to our summer campers.”

In addition to providing year-round recreation opportunities, maintaining nearly 500 acres of public land, and managing over $9 million in capital projects and grants, Caroline County Recreation and Parks serves over 1,000 students each year through comprehensive out of school time programming taking place afterschool and in summer camps operating in elementary schools across the county. Visit carolinerecreation.org to learn more. Caroline County Summer Learning Centers are funded through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Maryland Out-of-School Time Programs for the Future grant program administered by the Maryland State Department of Education. In accordance with the Maryland State Department of Education’s policy, 21st Century Community Learning Centers programs do not discriminate on the basis of age, ancestry, color, creed, gender identity and expression, genetic information, marital status, disability, national origin, race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation in matters affecting employment or in providing access to programs.

ShoreRivers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting Maryland’s Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement. We lead a robust environmental education program that serves more than 2,500 third-grade and high school biology students every year in Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, and Kent county schools, and provide students with a Meaningful Watershed Education Experience (MWEE) — a Maryland State graduation requirement. ShoreRivers leads classroom lessons, field experiences, community-focused action projects, and teacher professional development. Learn more at shorerivers.org/education.