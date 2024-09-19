Summer Garden Party Raises Funds for Academy Art Museum

Robert Fogarty, Academy Art Museum Trustee, and his wife Maureen hosted a delightful garden party in the East End neighborhood to support the Academy Art Museum’s most ambitious exhibition to date, “Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection.”

Guests enjoyed drinks and hors d’oeuvres while admiring two classic Bugatti cars brought to the event by the North Family. In speaking to the guests, Lee Glazer, Senior Curator of the Museum, described the three generations of Bugatti men who designed automobiles, sculpture and furniture, and the Museum’s plan to feature extraordinary examples of each.

MaryLou and Joseph Peters, co-chairs of the Bugatti Royale Circle, emphasized the crucial need for financial support to cover the expenses associated with bringing such a high-caliber event to Easton and encouraged guests to become members of the Circle.

The Bugatti Exhibition opens at the Academy Art Museum with a Gala on December 5. For more information about “Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection” and the Bugatti Royal Circle, visit academyartmuseum.org/bugatti-reaching-for-perfection/