Senior Nation: April Is Parkinson’s Awareness Month by Susan Covey

It is time to spread awareness and understanding of Parkinson’s Disease. This is a chronic condition affecting approximately one million people in the U.S. This is more than the number of people living with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and Lou Gehrig’s disease combined. Every year in our country 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. There are 10 million worldwide.

The causes of Parkinson’s are still unknown, but researchers believe it is a combination of genetics and environmental factors. Though only 15-25% of people with Parkinson’s have a relative with the disease, those with first-degree relatives have a slightly elevated risk of developing the disease. Environmental toxins may be a greater risk than any other factor. Rural living, well water, manganese, and pesticides have been associated with an elevated risk of Parkinson’s. Scientists quickly emphasize that although certain neurotoxins may be a risk factor, no single exposure to a particular chemical has been directly pinpointed as a cause.

Treating Parkinson’s disease is more about managing symptoms and slowing the progression than it is about “curing” this disease.

One thing we know for sure is that exercise is medicine for people living with Parkinson’s. Exercise is a physiological tool that protects neurons at risk or compromised, and guides brain health, protection, repair, and adaptation after a neurodegenerative process occurs…otherwise known as neuroplasticity. Once triggered by exercise, these physiological mechanisms have the potential to slow disease progression!

Please join me in raising awareness for Parkinson’s Disease by exercising on National Parkinson’s Day, April 10th. Bike, walk, box, dance, swim—any movement you can do—and think about those who are living with this disease and their caregivers.

Susan Covey is the Acts Bayleigh Chase Fitness Director and Rock Steady Boxing Coach