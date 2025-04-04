Free Harmony Music Fest, to collect instruments and donations for Hungry for Music.

Philip Dutton and Marc Quigley are producing a benefit music festival at Red Acres Farm in Worton, MD on Sunday afternoon, April 13, from 1 – 5 p.m. to benefit Hungry for Music (HfM), an organization that collects used musical instruments, repairs and reconditions them and then provides them to aspiring young musicians who cannot afford to purchase their own instruments. In 30 years now, Hungry for Music has put instruments in the hands of 22,000 young people in 50 states and 35 countries. For more information about HfM go to hungryformusic.org.

The festival on April 13 will showcase three local bands, Philip Dutton & the Alligators (Louisiana music), The Good Stuff (old time country and Americana), and The Stoneflies (Roots Rock), a band comprised of employees from Paul Reed Smith Guitars. Also performing will be two young local musicians, Sem Ortiz and Quinn Arnold. All the musicians at this event are donating their time and talent.

Food vendors for the festival include Phat Daddys Barbecue and La Cascada

Mexican. Crow Vineyards will be serving their wines.

Sponsors of the event include Rosin Creek Collaborative, Campbell & Furneisen, Owen Excavation, Twigs & Teacups, Torchio Architects and PRS Guitars. Supporters include The Mainstay, Skitch-O-Sonic Sound, MusicLife, WKHS Radio 90.7, Kent Cultural Alliance and United Rentals.

There is no entrance fee or ticket price for this event. The price of entry is a donated musical instrument or a free-will contribution to Hungry for Music. Sponsors will cover all the expenses of this benefit so every instrument and dollar donated will go toward putting an instrument in the hands of a young person. If you are unable to attend but would like to make a donation to HfM, please scan the attached QR code and note “Harmony Music Fest.” If you have an instrument to donate but cannot attend the event, please contact Philip Dutton or Marc Quigley.