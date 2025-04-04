Wine of the Week: Pinot Nero Venezia Giulia IGP

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste a new wine we are considering for our collection, the Pinot Nero Venezia Giulia IGP ($18.50, ABV 13%) from the Vigna del Lauro winery in Cormons, Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

The winery is located in the heart of the Collio wine-growing DOC designation near the border of Slovenia. The region is blessed with ideal conditions for growing grapes due to its varied diurnal temperature from the warm winds during the day, cool breezes at night from the Adriatic Sea and soils that are rich in nutrients.

The winery is a family run business, founded by Fabio Coser and managed by him, his wife and their two sons Enrico and Matteo. Their estate has grown to over 30 hectares with 18 hectares devoted to wine grapes and the remaining hectares maintained as a forest, which personifies their commitment to sustainable viticulture. The winery consists of several small-vineyard sites with a southern exposure and they grow a variety of grapes with a dual focus of indigenous Fruilian grapes and other international grape varieties.

Currently, their portfolio contains five white and four red wines. Their 100% Pinto Nero has aromas of candied strawberries, dried cherries and orange; is medium bodied, with a pleasant and long finish. Pair with red meats, game, or Piazza’s aged cheeses.

Several customers have asked for a Pinot Noir so come join me Friday or Saturday for a taste of the Italian version, Pinot Nero, and cast your vote whether it should join Piazza’s collection. For your weekend entrees, Chef Chris has just arrived with entrees of braised beef braciola lamb chops, pork Milanese, and meatball risotto and our aged cheeses also beckon you for a taste!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.