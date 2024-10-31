House of the Week: French country at Ratcliffe Farm

When I saw pictures of today’s featured house, I recognized the work of the Jack Arnold AIA, one of America’s leading architects of the French Country style. This house’s front elevation features elements of this style, from the brick exposed foundation that corbels into natural stone walls, slate roof with flared eaves, accents of wood beams set into stone facades, multi-paned windows, multiple gables of different heights and arched tops for windows and shutters that creates unique curb appeal.

The house’s site has a rich history. It is part of “Ratcliffe Farm”, named for “The Mannour of Ratcliff”, one of Talbot County’s great mid-century houses, patented in 1659, that was built on 800 acres along the Tred Avon River. Part of the property was sold for development in the early 2000s to create Ratcliffe Manor Farm’s fifteen single-family lots as well as the Easton Village neighborhood.

I began my tour by turning onto a tree lined boulevard that leads to the turnoff for this house’s street, named for “Fort Stoakes”, a fortress built during the War of 1812. When I reached the point where the two streets to access Ratcliffe Manor Farm’s lots intersect the boulevard, I was impressed how well the new streets were laid out to maintain the Manor House’s privacy in its surrounding woods. As I turned down the driveway to this house, I appreciated the gentle slope of the lawn with a low stone retaining wall at the front of the house, how the driveway was accented by bands of color to define zones and the beautiful earth tones of the exterior color palette.

All of the elevations are exquisitely detailed, with this elevation’s arched brick headers above the garage doors and the triple window; the garage doors’ crisscross trim and wood accents around the recessed porch and the header over the triple window, and the variety of window shapes. The gable wing of the house juxtaposed with the façade of the garage creates a very pleasing massing.

The house reaches out to the water with the varied depths of its wings. I especially liked how the three-bay recessed porch echoed the three bays of the garage, the detailing of the chimneys with the stone changing to brick with chimney caps and the outdoor rooms of the main floor’s covered terrace, the pool’s hardscape and the second floor deck.

The spacious elevated brick terrace blends into the hardscape of the pool surround for views of the lawn and water beyond. The thin black fencing around the pool area offers serene, unobstructed views of the landscape and the river.

One of the Owners greeted me for my tour as I was admiring the custom design of the wide front door that is recessed into the front façade. As I walked into the spacious foyer, I was immediately drawn to the view through the wide arched doors to the covered terrace. The foyer’s interior architecture is detailed with stone flooring, faux-finish walls that simulate stone and graceful elliptical arches for the doors and the wide wall openings on either side of the foyer to both the living and dining rooms.

The living room’s high tray ceiling is accented with stained beams, and the chimney wall that projects slightly into the room creates delightful interior architecture. I admired the gas fireplace’s cast concrete mantel that simulates stone, the accents of red in the sofa and chairs and the antique posters. The arched top at the side wall’s opening frames the hall past the powder room and the primary suite beyond.

Powder rooms offer great opportunities to accentuate a small space. This beautiful painted wall mural adds perspective to the room and the painted accents of the lavatory and toilet repeat the mural’s motifs. The bow fronted lavatory cabinet and the round mirror in its “porthole” frame complete this charming look.

The study is located at the corner of the house with arched front doors opening onto the front lawn. Another tray ceiling with wood beams adds height to this space. The writing table, TV and comfortable furnishings creates a perfect spot for work or to unwind at the end of the day.

The sumptuous primary suite begins with the spacious primary bedroom with its tray ceiling and wood beams for greater height. The rear wall of glass from doors and full height sidelights offers views of the landscape and water beyond. The gas fireplace that is set into the room also creates niches for a chair and chest of drawers.

The current Owners undertook extensive renovations, including this transformation of the existing primary bath into a light filled oasis with a white tray ceiling to reflect the light. From the bedroom, a pair of paneled doors open to this vista of the soaking tub. The cut-outs in the wall behind the tub bring light into both the shower area and the toilet compartment. Off the bath is large dressing room with a center storage island whose countertop is convenient for packing/unpacking for travel. The surrounding walls of the dressing room lined with rods and open shelves provide ample storage.

After backtracking to the foyer, I looked forward to exploring the rest of the house, beginning with the dining room. I admired the flat ceiling accented with wood beams, the wood header to the adjacent hall and the full height arched top window that overlooks the front lawn. The round table, upholstered chairs and the etagere with cabinets below create an elegant space for dining with soft lighting from the chandelier and the sconces.

Between the dining room and the kitchen is a bar area that backs up to a large pantry behind the kitchen. The ceiling of the open plan kitchen-breakfast-family room has spatial variety from the flat plane over the kitchen that changes to the vaulted ceiling of the family room. At the exterior wall of the kitchen are two pairs of doors leading to the covered terrace.

My fave room is the exquisite covered terrace, accessed from both the kitchen and the foyer for easy indoor-outdoor flow from the house to the pool area. How could one resist the rich texture mix of brick, stone and wood and the white tray ceiling accented by stained wood beams, areas for sitting and dining and the gas fireplace?

The dramatic space of the family room also has a bow-shaped area overlooking the pool area for breakfast or informal meals. I especially admired how the very high tray ceiling’s beams are detailed with an extra layer of wood trim underneath the break in the ceiling plane that adds great character to the space. The long windows that wrap around the corner of the room offer panoramic views of the lawn and water. The gas fireplace, millwork with TV and comfortable furnishings make this open plan kitchen-breakfast bay and family room the hub of the house.

The remainder of the first floor has a secondary entry with stairs to the partial second floor, the laundry, a bedroom ensuite and the three car garage with storage space.

The partial second floor has two bedroom ensuites and this clever boat shaped bed’s frame was left by the former Owners. The current Owners continued the nautical theme with the porthole mirror and added the sleek wood dresser and chest that match the color of the boat’s bow. Since the front wall of the bedroom is tucked under the roof, the high knee wall and sloped ceiling with a double window dormer opposite the bed create a cozy space for boaters of all ages.

Between the two second-floor bedrooms is a bonus room furnished as a sitting room for guests. Several single dormer windows bring sunlight into the space, and the high-knee walls offer ample headroom. Built into the knee walls are doors to access storage space under the roof rafters.

No doubt, lucky guests who stay in this charming bedroom with access to the deck with bird’s eye views of the water may well be tempted to extend their stay!

This four acre property convenient to both Easton and St. Michaels offers a unique combination of a historic setting with approximately 300 feet of waterfront and a natural shoreline along the scenic Tred Avon River with a distinctive house design by one of America’s leading architects of the French Country style. Built to the highest level of construction with low maintenance, timeless exterior materials of stone and brick, this four bedroom, 4-1/2 bath French Country is tres’ magnifique!

From the centrally located foyer, the main floor plan is zoned very well with the living room, study/office and master suite on one wing and the dining room, open plan kitchen-breakfast- family room, laundry, guest ensuite and garage on the other wing. Tray ceilings of various heights trimmed with wood beams offer delightful spatial variety to the indoor rooms. Outdoor rooms of the irresistible covered terrace that flow into the hardscape around the heated salt-water pool and the second floor deck expand your living space and provide peaceful vistas of the current Owners’ extensive landscaping. Water enthusiasts will appreciate the dock with water, electric, boat and jet ski lifts with approximately 5 ft MLW. The house’s motto inscribed on the plaque in the kitchen that proclaims “If you’re lucky enough to live on the water you’re lucky enough” says it all!

For more information about this property, contact Cliff Meredith, Broker, with Meredith Fine Properties at 410-822-6272 (o), 410-924-0082 (c), [email protected] ; or Laura Carney, Senior Vice President with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty at 410-673-3344 (o), 410-310-3307 (c) or [email protected]. For more photographs and pricing, visit www.MeredithFineProperties.com or www.lauracarney.com ,“Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Photography by-Townsend Visuals, www.townsendvisuals.com, (443) 279-8309

Architecture by Jack Arnold AIA, www.jackarnold.com, 800-824-3565

Construction by Ilex, www.ilexconstruction.com, (866) 551-4539

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has re-established her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoon.