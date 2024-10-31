Radcliffe Creek School Announces New Head of School

Radcliffe Creek School’s (RCS) Board of Trustees has announced the selection of Dr. Jennifer Durham to serve as its next head of school, beginning July 1, 2025. This appointment follows a months-long nationwide search, which was led by Search Consultant Kirk R. Duncan and the school’s Search Committee, and included engagement and input from members across the Radcliffe Creek community.

Durham, a highly accomplished independent school educator and administrator, has dedicated her career to the needs of neurodivergent learners and their teachers. Since 2018, Durham has served as the director of learning support for grades 7-12 at The Potomac School in McLean, VA, where she was hired to develop and implement policies, curriculum, and professional development programs to support exceptional students with learning differences and their families.

From 2010-2018, Durham was, variously, the academic dean and elementary curriculum and technology coordinator at The Lab School in Washington, DC. There, Durham was integrally involved in admissions, student testing and evaluation, program development, and faculty recruitment through partnerships with American University. Since 2008, Durham has been an adjunct professorial lecturer at American University and designed syllabi for numerous AU graduate-level and teacher training special education courses.

In accepting her appointment, Durham remarked, “I am thrilled to be part of Radcliffe Creek School and the Radcliffe family, a community that exemplifies an unwavering dedication to each student’s unique potential and is deeply committed to creating a culture of care and connection. From the moment I walked onto campus and with each person I spoke to – from parents to teachers to students – it was clear how special the RCS community is in creating a place where children can be exactly who they are and where their hearts can truly exhale. It is an honor to be entrusted with heading a school where every child feels seen, supported, and valued.”

Expressing her thanks for the community’s engagement in the process, Search Committee Chair, Betsy Duff said: “We are deeply grateful to the faculty, staff, parents, teachers, and friends of Radcliffe who eagerly and thoughtfully participated in the search process, providing invaluable feedback and insights. We are thankful, too, for the leadership of Kirk Duncan and the constant support of Interim Head of School, Peter Thayer, throughout the search. We are so pleased to welcome Jenn to Radcliffe Creek School!”

To learn more about the immersive, individualized education program offered at Radcliffe Creek School, as well as the school’s robust transportation program, visit www.radcliffecreekschool.org online or call 410-778-8150.