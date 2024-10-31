Science on the shore—Horn Point Laboratory

In future columns, I am going to write about local scientists and how their research applies to our environment on the Eastern Shore.

I begin this series at Horn Point Laboratory. Horn Point is one of four laboratories of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES). Horn Point currently has 20 professors, and 30 Master and PhD candidate students. It also offers a summer program for undergraduate students. The goal is to educate future scientists to use their experience and knowledge to expand the influence of environmental science.

I met with Dr. Mike Sieracki, the director of Horn Point Laboratory for an overview of the work being done at Horn Point. Dr. Sieracki’s area of expertise is plankton. Plankton can be plants (phytoplankton) or animals (zooplankton), and refers to organisms that are carried along by the water’s currents. Dr. Sieracki studied plankton ecology, and the effects of climate change on plankton and the marine food webs they support.

The overall mission of Horn Point Laboratory is to conduct research that solves problems in the environment, with a special focus on the local ecosystems. It is a joint mission to push the boundary of knowledge and then apply that knowledge to real world problems.

The research is both vast and varied. While Horn Point scientists do a lot of different types of research, most of the work can be categorized into six categories: Biogeochemistry, Ecology, Physical oceanography, Computer modeling, the Oyster Hatchery, and Restoration Ecology.

Biogeochemistry is the study of how chemical elements cycle through our ecological systems. For example, an element of most concern is nitrogen. Scientists study how it moves, gets filtered, and transformed within the ecosystem. Nitrogen is important because our rivers contain high levels of it from fertilizer run off. Too much nitrogen causes eutrophication, which is the accumulation of nutrients resulting in an increased growth of microorganisms. This growth creates low oxygen zones (sometimes called “dead zones”) in the Chesapeake Bay and its estuaries. (The Chesapeake Bay and the rivers in our local watershed are actually estuaries because at different points, they contain fresh and saline water.) Horn Point scientists study, advise, and set policy about nutrient use, cycling, and removal from our rivers, bays, and streams (estuarine systems) and how to manage those systems.

The ecology team is studying the ecosystem as well as identifying restoration materials that will not negatively impact the environment. One ecosystem is Poplar Island. The island was created from clean dredge materials to provide a wildlife habitat and a waystation for migratory birds. UMCES scientists, the State of Maryland, and the Army Corp of Engineers participated in its design. Horn Point researchers are monitoring the island to learn more about how it is functioning. Their research will assist with plans to build three more islands called the Mid Bay islands. The goal of these islands is to restore an ecosystem and study the impact of the restoration efforts on the environment.

Physical oceanography is the study of water movement such as tides, storm surges, currents, waves and sea level. All of these affect our coastlines and can contribute to erosion, flooding, and saltwater incursion into groundwater. By researching coastal dynamics, scientists can develop solutions to support shoreline resilience, which ultimately protects vulnerable regions and communities.

Computer models are developed by Horn Point scientists to predict and evaluate the impact of sea level rise, forecast harmful algal blooms and bacteria levels, nutrient cycling, and food web interactions. Computer modeling is used to predict the potential impacts of environmental changes on the ecosystem. Reliable modeling is critical to determining effective strategies to mitigate these impacts.

In the oyster hatchery scientists study the best processes to operate a hatchery including addressing hatchery crashes, when the majority of larvae die. The oysters from the hatchery are used for the Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration project and aquaculture. It is currently one of the largest hatcheries in the world. The hatchery produces oyster larvae, seed (baby oysters attached to ground-up shells), and spat (baby oysters) on shell. The hatchery is crucial for the restoration of oyster populations, and evaluating the effectiveness of efforts to restore oyster habitats.

In restoration ecology, Horn Point is part of the program that is replenishing the oyster population throughout the Bay. There already are a number of locations where oyster populations have been re-established and this program is beginning for the Eastern Bay. Horn Point has put billions of oysters into the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

Another focus in restoration ecology is providing and evaluating the impact of living shorelines. Living shorelines are “green” solutions that use plants, animals such as oysters, and other natural materials to stabilize the shoreline in a natural, sustainable way. Living shorelines have the added benefit of providing a habitat for marine life. In Cambridge, Horn Point scientists are supporting the design and will evaluate the impact of a large living shoreline on rising sea levels and flooding.

Horn Point researchers provide their expertise for policy decisions that protect the health of our watershed. In the 40 years since the scorecard began, great progress has been made in removing nitrogen from sewage treatment plants.

There are many areas of new research happening at Horn Point. One is studying cable bacteria in sediments. These newly discovered bacteria use electricity to acquire and transfer energy at microscopic scales.

Another is the ecological performance of living shorelines. For example: Do they enhance commercially important species? Do they reduce greenhouse gases? Do they mitigate storm surge and flooding? Are they good or bad for nearby seagrasses or oyster reefs?

A key research project that impacts us is the study of the impact of rising sea levels on the quality of riverine drinking water supplies.

Subsequent columns will offer an in-depth review of this research as we embark on the journey to explore local science.

For more information about Horn Point Laboratory, contact Claire Otterbein at [email protected]

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.