Growing a sustainable town: a chat with ESLC’s Owen Bailey

The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) recently published an analysis on land use and its impact on building sustainable communities, focusing on balancing development pressures with the need to preserve land and quality of life on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

This study, in collaboration with the firm Urban3, explored the financial and social value of different land use types by calculating a “value per acre.” This metric compares the tax revenue generated by different land types—like rural and urban spaces—against public infrastructure costs.

The goal is to help local governments and communities understand which types of land use create economic resilience and encourage sustainable growth in the region.

The report also addresses rising financial challenges for Eastern Shore counties that are struggling to fund essential services under current revenue systems.

Owen Bailey, Director of Land Use and Policy at ESLC says ESLC hosted community events in October to share these findings and discuss strategies to support economic sustainability while preserving the rural character of the region. These discussions highlighted how high-value land uses, particularly in urban areas, could better support service needs without compromising farmland or natural spaces.

The project white paper states,”Today, the connection between land use and fiscal sustainability is rarely made, and the liability and responsibility of local governments to maintain infrastructure are rarely factored in into development projects.”

The Spy recently talked to Owen Bailey about the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy’s research with Urban3 and how its finding can be strategically important for sustainable growth in Kent County.

The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy will be providing this information in he coming weeks.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.