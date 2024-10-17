House of the Week: Locust Grove

Locust Grove is one of the historic properties included in my primary reference book for Talbot County’s architectural heritage , “Where Land and Water Intertwine, An Architectural History of Talbot County, Maryland”. This aerial view shows this house nestled in its “grove” of mature trees with panoramic vistas of the site’s twenty-two acres (including four acres of woodland), farmland, pastures and eight hundred linear feet of shoreline along Island Creek. Since the site is located at the upper reaches of Island Creek, there is no motor boat noise to disturb the peace and quiet of this special place that is completely surrounded by land protected from development. Locust Grove is both an operating farm and a turn-key horse farm in what has become an equine “neigh”borhood and year round habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife.

“Where Land and Water Intertwined” dates the house as early 19th century and the book’s photograph of the house shows a three-bay hipped roof porch that no longer remains. As I walked up to the welcoming red front door, I was relieved that the porch had been removed so I could fully appreciate the charm of the original part of the house. Additions to many Eastern Shore historic houses telescope down, but here the five-bay, story and a half gambrel roofed original part of the house rests next to the later and higher two-story addition. I also learned from my research that the dormers were unusual for the time this part of the house was built. To me, they enhance the elevation and their quirky rhythm, slightly off alignment with the door and windows below, along with the classic color palette, adds to its charm.

The house was thoroughly renovated in 1987 with updates that preserved with great care the original materials and details, including beautiful pine flooring, exposed beams and the staircase to the second floor. The renovation included the one-story shed roofed space that projects from the rear wall of the house that augments the pleasing massing.

The house’s delightful outdoor rooms include a deck that spans the length of the two-story addition with an exterior door to the living room. The deck’s elevation above the ground provides a better view of the water and enables one to keep an eye on young children and pets at play on the large expanse of lawn. Steps that lead down both to the lawn and to the hardscaped terrace next to the deck create a continuous flow for entertaining.

The deck blends into a stone terrace and then into a brick terrace at the kitchen wing. The perfect touch would be adding a covered breezeway from the kitchen to a new garage perpendicular to the house.

Near the deck is one outbuilding and a fenced vegetable garden with raised beds bordering the expanse of lawn leading to the shoreline of Island Creek. The Owner’s two dogs were my guides on my tour of the grounds and they soon engaged me in a game of toss and fetch with their fave ball as I basked in the midday sunshine.

It is easy to be charmed by a diminutive scale and this charming small garden shed’s white walls and green accents caught my eye as I strolled the grounds and marveled at the mature trees that dot the property and provide shade.

This turn-key horse farm includes five pastures, a protected riding ring and this three-stall barn with a tack room.

Since I am sports-challenged, I checked with my colleague, Alex, who told me this field is for practicing clearing the jumps spaced at the end of the field.

After my stroll around the grounds, I was eager to explore the house. The Owner opened the front door and greeted me at the foyer. The beautiful wood flooring, original stair with wood treads and railing with white treads and spindles, the lovely antique settee and the Oriental rug create a welcoming space to begin my tour. From the foyer, there is a clear vistas to the dining room and to the living room beyond.

The house is one-room wide so windows on both the front and rear walls provide welcome breezes and vistas to the landscape. The elegant dining room with one of the four wood-burning fireplaces is defined by the large Oriental rug and family antiques.

The spacious living room’s bright yellow walls and the vivid colors and pattern of the Oriental rug that covered most of the wood flooring sets up two conversation areas with one area grouped around another wood burning fireplace. A door leads to the deck for easy indoor-outdoor flow. The Owner shared with me that the room’s large size enabled her and her husband to set up three tables of eight for memorable dinner parties.

The family room at the corner of the original part of the house has soft sage green walls and the exposed beams below the family room’s ceiling end at the support beam that creates an open plan family-kitchen space. With another wood burning fireplace, TV and full bookcases, it would be so easy to linger in this inviting space.

The “L” and island arrangement is my fave layout for kitchens and the triple window overlooks the landscape. The large island with space for stools on two sides is the perfect spot for breakfast and/or informal meals.

The “U” shaped stairs to the second floor lead to a short hall opposite a bath next to a bedroom in the original part of the house. The bedroom is tucked under the gambrel roof for delightful interior architecture from the high knee walls and sloped ceiling. Since the chimney becomes a shaft at the second level to the roof, the high windows augment the daylight provided by the two pairs of dormer windows at the front and rear walls. This spacious room easily accommodates either a king or pair of twin beds and the niches created by the dormer windows maximizes the floor space and create spaces for the chest of drawers and a writing desk.

The other rooms on the second floor are located in the two-story addition of the house. From the stair hall, I first passed through a space that could be a nursery or an office to reach the spacious primary bedroom. Pairs of windows at the front and rear walls keep the bedroom sunny throughout the day and the room’s size accommodates both sleeping and sitting areas. I am an avid reader and I wish I had space for bookcases like these, instead of the stack of books on my bedside table!

Between the primary bedroom and this primary bath is a large walk-in closet to complete the primary ensuite. There is ample space between the shower/toilet side and the lavatory/storage tower side for a couple to easily share.

Locust Grove is a unique property in Trappe between Cambridge and Easton and its appealing blend of historic charm and 1987 updates are an irresistible combination. The bonus of twenty-two acres (including four acres of woodland) surrounded by land protected from development and eight hundred linear feet of shoreline along Island Creek creates a private and peaceful haven.

The house is set into the site’s gently rolling topography that encourages strolling for daily exercise and the expanse of lawn dotted with mature trees for shade is a perfect play area for children and grandchildren. The outdoor rooms of the deck and terrace expand your living space. This operating and turn-key horse farm is an equestrian’s dream but if one prefers swimming for exercise, there are plans for a pool and a perc test ready to go. Truly a one of a kind property and the opportunity to be the next steward to continue the preservation of this unique part of Talbot County’s history!

For details about this property, contact Jim Corson with Benson & Mangold Real Estate at 410-822-1415 (o), 410-310-6275, or [email protected]. For more pictures and pricing, visit www.jimcorson.bensonandmangold.com ,“Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Aerials and Selected Photography by Janelle Stroop, Thru the Lens Photography, 410-310-6838, [email protected]

Other Photography by TruPlace, www.truplace.com ,(301) 972-3201

“Where Land and Water Intertwine, An Architectural History of Talbot County, Maryland”, by Christopher Weeks, with Contributions by Michael O. Bourne, John Frazier, Jr., Marsha L. Fritz and Geoffrey Henry

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.