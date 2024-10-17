Chesapeake Community Development welcomes Ross Benincasa as Senior Vice President of Community Development

Chesapeake Community Development, an Arc Central Chesapeake Region company, is excited to announce the appointment of Ross Benincasa as Senior Vice President of Community Development. Chesapeake Community Development is a quickly growing subsidiary of The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc), and in his new role, Ross will play an essential role in partnering with leadership to support the strategic growth of The Arc’s enterprise.

Ross brings more than 11 years of experience in community development and real estate. His previous roles include Executive Director of Discover Easton and Co-founder of Rivers & Roads, where he consulted with local government on economic development and tourism.

“We are excited to welcome Ross to our Executive Leadership Team,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO, The Arc. “Ross has unique experiences and passion for community development and understands the critical role Chesapeake Community Development plays in supporting the enterprise’s vision of creating inclusive communities that welcome everyone.”

In his new role, Ross will lead the team responsible for managing development projects from concept to completion, overseeing property acquisitions, identifying strategic opportunities, and working with community partners and stakeholders. As a natural leader and community-builder, Ross is committed to ensuring each development aligns with community needs while fostering growth and inclusivity.

Ross holds a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and education from Elizabethtown College, with a minor in Marketing. He has been recognized by the American Scholastic Press Association for Outstanding Service to the Community and was a presenter at the 2021 National Main Street Conference.

About Chesapeake Community Development

Chesapeake Community Development is a community development organization that works to create inclusive communities in Anne Arundel County and throughout the Eastern Shore. Through partnerships and investment in local infrastructure, Chesapeake Community Development is creating properties where services, affordable and market-rate housing, retail, and green spaces flow seamlessly throughout one location

About The Arc Central Chesapeake Region