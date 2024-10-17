Choptank Health welcomes three new dental providers

Choptank Community Health System’s dental practice recently welcomed Andrés Álvarez-Deal, DMD, and Megan Patterson Poteat, DDS to its Cambridge Dental Center and David Martin, DDS to its Federalsburg Dental Center.

Dr. Álvarez-Deal received his certification through the NYU Langone Advance Education in General Dentistry program at Choptank Health and his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from the University of Puerto Rico, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in general sciences.

He is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry and the American Dental Education Association, specializing in treating Spanish and English-speaking patients in rural settings.

Dr. Patterson Poteat received her certification for advanced training in General Dentistry from the NYU Langone AEGD residency program at Choptank Community Health. She is a proud graduate of Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee where she earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. Before practicing dentistry, Dr. Patterson Poteat was a science teacher in both Maryland and the District of Columbia Public Schools. During that time, she completed a Master of Arts degree in teaching from American University in Washington D.C.

She is an active member of the Maryland Academy of General Dentistry and the Academy of General Dentistry, and maintains membership in the American Dental Association, American Association of Women Dentists, American Dental Education Association, and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Dr. Martin earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Tufts University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Hampton University. His experience includes providing oral health care in underserved environments, with diagnostic and clinical skills including prevention, periodontal, oral surgery, restorative, emergency, and pediatric dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association; Maryland Academy of General Dentistry; Academy of General Dentistry.

The AEGD residency program at Choptank Health is part of NYU Langone Dental Medicine’s training program and provides academic and clinical interactions between the preceptees and the AEGD residents.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all, with more at www.choptankhealth.org