Americans are less engaged than ever, and that’s a problem

Americans are turning away from community and civic life in greater numbers than ever before with important consequences. Join Chesapeake Forum on Thursday, Nov. 7th for Our Lost Sense of Community, a discussion about the impact this withdrawal has on churches, social organizations, civic groups, politics, governance and more.

In 2023, a film called “Join or Die” was released. Its provocative title comes from the work of pioneering social scientist Robert Putnam who found that people who are actively engaged in their communities – whether that’s college, a social club, a religious institution or local sports team – are happier. Ironically, his research also showed that

a majority of Americans currently feel a lack of belonging to their families, friends, workplace, local communities – and increasingly, religious institutions.

Led by Lynn Randle, Chesapeake Forum executive director, and Bruce Purdy, board vice chair, Our Lost Sense of Community will use the film “Join or Die” and Putnam’s research, as a jumping off point for discussions about whether we have, in fact, lost our sense of belonging and if so, what can be done about it. That discussion is particularly relevant to any organization that is struggling to maintain members. “Join or Die” will be shown in its entirely during the first session.

Our Lost Sense of Community is three sessions Thursday, Nov. 7, 14 and 21 from 10:30 – noon HYBRID (in person at the Easton Family YMCA, ZOOM or recording). $50. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.

