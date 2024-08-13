Having a Baby in the 21st Century with Shore Health’s Jessica Genrich and Stephanie Blades

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like almost everything else in healthcare these days, the use of technology has dramatically changed the way in which one gives birth in 2024. While the steadfast commitment to patient care has not altered since those good old days, the way in which hospitals like UM Shore Health System approach the birthing process is radically different.