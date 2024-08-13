Having a Baby in the 21st Century with Shore Health’s Jessica Genrich and Stephanie Blades

Like almost everything else in healthcare these days, the use of technology has dramatically changed the way in which one gives birth in 2024. While the steadfast commitment to patient care has not altered since those good old days, the way in which hospitals like UM Shore Health System approach the birthing process is radically different.
From personalized labor and delivery care to advanced tools like remote fetal monitoring, Shore Health has built a unique team of doctors and nurses fully trained to handle even the most challenging deliveries.
Two members of that team, Shore Health’s Jess Genrich, director of Women and Children’s Services, and Stephanie Blades, the program’s clinical educator, have seen the transformation firsthand. With their combined 45 years of experience, they talked about those positive developments in childbirth for all in this special miracle of life in their interview with Spy last month.
This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information about UM Shore Regional Health’s women and children’s services please go here.
