Legacy Day: A Chat with Nivek Johnson

Since 2014, one weekend every August, Chestertown has celebrated Legacy Day, recognizing the historic and continuing contributions of African Americans to the life and culture of Kent County.

This year, the celebration will be held Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18. Its theme, “African American Fraternal and Community Organizations in Kent County will be exhibited at the Historical Society of Kent County, 301 High St., and “Pride Without Prejudice: The Debutantes of Kent County” at Sumner Hall, 206 Queen St.

The weekend begins on Friday, August 16, at 7 p.m. with a reception at Sumner Hall honoring community organizations and leaders. Following the reception, there will be a free dance party at the Chestertown Marina with light refreshments and drinks.

On Saturday, August 17, events begin at 9 a.m. with a walking tour of African American neighborhoods, starting from the C.V. Starr Center. Space is limited; advance registration is required.

The Schooner Sultana will offer free public sails along the Chester River at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., departing from the town dock at 98 Cannon Street. Space is limited, so early arrival and advance registration are recommended.

At 2 p.m., Janes Church (120 South Cross Street) will host a gospel concert featuring the Mount Olive Praise Team and local soloists. This event is free and open to the public.

The Legacy Day parade begins at 4 pm on High Street followed by an evening of dancing in the street!

Co-produced by Sumner Hall with the Historical Society of Kent County, Legacy Day is a community-sponsored event with contributions from numerous businesses, institutions, and organizations. All events are free and open to the public. However, due to space limitations or provided meals, some events, as noted, require advance registration on Sumner Hall’s website: www.sumnerhall.org.

The Spy Caught recently sat down with Nivek Johnson, Chair at Sumner Hall and Board member of the Historical Society of Kent County to talk about Legacy Day.

Johnson, who splits his time between Chestertown and teaching in Montgomery County, acts as a liaison between the Historical Society and Sumner Hall.

For more about Sumner Hall at the Legacy Day Schedule, go here. For more about the Historical Society of Kent County, go here.

Legacy Day 2024 is produced by Sumner Hall with the Historical Society of Kent County and supported by our partners: The Bookplate, the Chesapeake Heartland project at The Starr Center at Washington College, Chestertown RiverArts and KidSPOT, Downtown Chestertown Association, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Garfield Center for the Arts, the Hedgelawn Foundation, Janes United Methodist Church, Kent County Economic Development Office, Kent Cultural Alliance, Minary’s Dream Alliance, and the Town of Chestertown.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.