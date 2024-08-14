Upper Shore Regional Council Awards Over $17,000 in Equipment Scholarships for Technical Education in Cecil, Kent, and Queen Anne’s Counties

The Upper Shore Regional Council (USRC) is pleased to announce the awarding of over $17,000 in financial assistance to students in Cecil, Kent, and Queen Anne’s Counties through the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student Equipment Scholarship program between 2022 and 2024. This initiative is designed to provide the necessary equipment and resources for vocational and technical education, bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical application.

“The CTE Student Equipment Scholarship has profoundly supported many students across our region,” says Susan O’Neill, executive director of USRC. “We are committed to continuing this initiative, aiming to help as many students as possible reach their educational and career goals, thereby enhancing the workforce in the Upper Shore Region for years to come.”

In 2024, the USRC awarded approximately $8,000 in scholarships to 55 students in Cecil, Kent, and Queen Anne’s Counties. Since the program’s inception in 2022, the USRC has granted $17,133 in scholarships to 93 students across these three counties. Scholarships were awarded to welding, culinary, automotive, and nursing students.

“Career and Technical Education is alive in Kent County Public Schools,” shares Tom Porter, coordinator for accountability and career and technical education for Kent County Schools. “In partnership with the Upper Shore Regional Council, we are committed to providing students with the skills and tools needed to be prepared to enter the 21st Century workforce.”

Christa Collison, the Academy of Health Professions instructor at Kent County High School, comments on the program’s impact: “The Academy of Health Professions is a Medical Academy that allows students to obtain Certified Nursing Assistant and their Geriatric Nursing Assistant certifications. To even be able to sit for these classes is an expensive endeavor, to the tune of about $350 per student. While the class can be costly and demanding, it is indispensable. On average, 3 out of every 4 students in the class land Nursing positions when they graduate. We greatly appreciate all the monetary assistance through the Upper Shore Regional Council’s CTE Equipment Scholarship Pilot Program; the funds make it possible for these students to get a running start into their careers.”

For several years, the USRC has championed educational and career advancement initiatives that equip the Upper Shore workforce with the tools necessary for success and contribute to future economic prosperity.

Students interested in applying for the CTE Student Equipment Scholarship can apply online here.

To learn more about the USRC and regional programs, visit the website.