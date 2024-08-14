Mid-Shore Community Foundation Welcomes New Directors for FY25

Mid-Shore Community Foundation recently welcomed Wayne Cole, Ronnie Edelman, and Carrie Manuel to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Wayne Cole, Ronnie Edelman, and Carrie Manuel to our Board of Directors,” said Buck Duncan, Mid-Shore Community Foundation President. “We are fortunate to have talented and supportive volunteers, with diverse skill sets and backgrounds.”

Officers and directors for FY25 are Moorhead Vermilye, Chair; Alice Ryan, Vice Chair; Carrie Manuel, Treasurer; David Nagel, Assistant Treasurer; Andy Meehan, Secretary; Joe Anthony, JoAnn Asparagus-Murray, Heather Bacher, Kevin Cashen, Bill Christopher, Wayne Cole, Ronnie Edelman, Stephanie Folarin, George Fox, Linda Friday, Aaron Gabrielian, Heather Guerieri, Kirk Helfenbein, Joe Holt, Ruth Ann Jones, John Lewis, Becky Loukides, Harriette Lowery, Bryan Matthews, Greg Meekins, Nancy Mugele, Jenny Rhodes, Steve Rideout, Tolbert Rowe, Otis Sampson, Brett Summers, and Tracy Tyler.

Wayne Cole (Caroline County) – Cole is the co-owner and CFO of WIN Transport Inc., a transportation brokerage firm located in Caroline County. Wayne currently sits on the Caroline County Ethics Commission and is on the Caroline County Social Services Advisory Board. He is a Board Member of Choptank Community Health Systems, a member of the Board of Directors of the Caroline Foundation, the Finance Chairman for the Union United Methodist Church, and he is very active in the Lions Club. In the past, he served two terms on the Caroline County Board of Education, where he attended school, and served on numerous state committees, including the Finance Committee and Conference Committee through the Maryland Association of Boards of Education. He was the charter President of the Federalsburg Jaycees and the charter President of the South Caroline Little League.

Ronnie Edelman (Kent County) – Edelman originally from New York State, where she attended college and law school. After working for New York City’s Health Services Administration as a health educator and as a trouble shooter for the Education Task Force in the Mayor’s Office, she began a 30-year career with the U.S. Department of Justice. She was hired in 1975 through the Honors Program as a trial attorney in the Fraud Section of the Criminal Division and progressed to positions as Principal Deputy Chief in the Office of Special Investigations, the Terrorism and Violent Crime Section, and the Counterterrorism Section of the National Security Division. Her work included the investigation and prosecution of criminal fraud conspiracies throughout the U.S., the denaturalization and deportation of World War II Nazis who entered the U.S. in violation of our immigration laws, nation-wide oversight of terrorism investigations and prosecutions, and the drafting of counterterrorism policy and legislation. Ronnie was a frequent visitor to Kent County before moving to Galena in 2006. She is active in many Kent County community organizations and non-profits, including Kent Attainable Housing, Chestertown RiverArts, Mid-Shore District AARP Tax Foundation, the League of Women Voters of Kent County, Chestertown Havurah, Kent County Library Foundation, WC-ALL Council at Washington College, and Echo Hill Outdoor School.

Carrie Manuel (Dorchester & Talbot County) – Manuel is the Controller at Easton Utilities Commission. She graduated from Fairfield University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. Carrie worked extensively with many local not-for-profit organizations during her years in public accounting and recognizes their invaluable benefit to the Mid-Shore region. Carrie is a member of the MSCF Finance Committee and while in public accounting, she performed the MSCF Annual Audit.

About Mid-Shore Community Foundation

Established in 1992, Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity with a mission to enhance the quality of life throughout the Mid-Shore Region of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. A trusted partner to both donors and nonprofit organizations, the Foundation manages 590 charitable funds and $137 million in charitable assets for the local community. Since its founding, the Foundation has awarded more than $78.4 million in grants and scholarships. For more information, visit https://www.mscf.org.

###