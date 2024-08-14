Soul, Jazz, and Ballads at The Mainstay

On Friday, August 30, The Mainstay in Rock Hall welcomes Philadelphia-based singer V. Shayne Frederick and his Trio to its stage.

Shayne has a sound rooted in jazz, soul, and classic balladry.

Raised on a sonic diet of gospel and contemporary R&B, he discovered jazz in his early teens. It wasn’t singers that captivated him at first, but the great jazz instrumentalists (Mingus, Miles, Monk, Herbie) – something that comes across vividly in his horn-like approach to singing a melody. Impressively, his young voice has the smooth lining of a legendary crooner like Nat King Cole and the vocal range depth of a Joe Williams.

His work has been featured at TEDx, NPR, a multitude of music fests, museums, and jazz clubs throughout the country. V. Shayne has been cited by the Broad Street Review as “one of the region’s busiest and best jazz singers,” appointed “one to watch” and a “shining light” by All About Jazz, and called “soulful” in Downbeat Magazine. According to WRTI radio, “Frederick could sing about breakfast cereal and make me believe in a higher power,” and WXPN radio remarks, “his stunning baritone effortlessly soars; sometimes a seductive whisper, sometimes an exuberant belt.”

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.