Survey: Washington College Requests Input for Future Use of Former Dixon Valve Plant

Washington College is seeing your input.

The purpose of this survey is to collect campus and community input on a proposed development project.

Washington College is exploring the possibility of developing a part of the former Dixon Valve plant on 800 High Street into an innovation hub. The current space under consideration is towards the back of the property, and is approximately 16,000 square feet.

The idea of an innovation hub draws inspiration from other types of organizations, including maker spaces, entrepreneurship centers, and social innovation labs.

Today, we’re asking you to participate in a brief, anonymous survey aimed at identifying and prioritizing areas of need in our community that could be met in a space like this.

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

This survey should take approximately 5 minutes to complete. Your participation is completely voluntary, and you may skip questions or discontinue your participation at any time.

To participate in the survey, please go here.

or scan the QR Code.

If you have questions about this survey, please reach out to the project’s primary researchers:

– Dr. Michael Harvey ([email protected])

– Dr. Pat Nugent ([email protected])

– Dr. Caddie Putnam Rankin ([email protected]) or

– Dr Sara Clarke-De Reza ([email protected])